When Eva Reith-Snare ventured to Perth in late July with the NSW under 21s women's side, Australian selection wasn't on her mind.
"I just wanted to have fun and play some good hockey and whatever came from that was a bonus," she said.
Well maybe that mindset is the ingredient to success with Reith-Snare selected in the Jilaroos squad after a brilliant showing at the Australian championships.
The NSW squad finished fourth at the event with a 'super happy' Reith-Snare finding out on August 2 that she'd reached the next stage.
After a solid tournament, the Orange United star thought it was likely she'd done enough to be a Jilaroo once again.
"I thought I played very well throughout the tournament," she said.
"I got two player of the matches, one against ACT in the round games, and one against Qld in the bronze medal match."
Reith-Snare's appearance in the 2022 nationals was her first in quite some time after COVID cancelled previous editions.
For her, the biggest learning experience that came with the tournament was changing her mindset.
"This past nationals was very different for me ... my main goal for the tournament was to have fun, enjoy the experience and worry less about winning a medal which was pretty new for me, so that was definitely a learning curve," she said.
The Jilaroos squads will comprise of of 27 players with the team coached by Stacia Strain.
Both the Jilaroos and Burras (men's) squads are a combination of higher end age players and players eligible to compete at the respective Men's and Women's FIH Junior World Cups in 2023.
The talent coming through the national junior ranks has seen the likes of Hannah Cullum-Sanders, Claire Colwill, Courtney Schonell and Hattie Shand all make their Hockeyroos debuts this year.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
