Central Western Daily
Our People

Orange's Eva Reith-Snare selected for Australian under 21s Jilaroos squad

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 11 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANGEROUS: Eva Reith-Snare on the attack for her Orange United side. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

When Eva Reith-Snare ventured to Perth in late July with the NSW under 21s women's side, Australian selection wasn't on her mind.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.