She was a part of a Cargo League Tag side that dominated Woodbridge Cup for many years, but now Sami Laing is a Hawk with an eye for finals.
Her Orange Hawks side will head to Jack Arrow Oval, Bathurst, on Saturday with a simple equation.
A win over Cowra Magpies will see them through to the next semi-final while a loss will put them out for the season.
Hawks have plenty of momentum though after a 12-4 win over CYMS in round 13 before a bye and then 26-6 victory against the Magpies last week.
"It has been good getting two wins with finals ahead, but we can't be overly confident. There's work to be done in the lead up to make sure we are giving it our best shot every time we head out onto the field," Laing said.
"We had a good win against Cowra last weekend. But we can't anticipate what this weekend will be, they know how we play now and we know how they play so it could be a completely different game this weekend. We've had a couple of good training sessions this week in preparation for it - finals footy can always be unpredictable."
Laing's move to the Hawks came after five rewarding seasons with the Blue Heelers and it's one she said took some adjusting to.
"I think it's always a bit of a challenge integrating into a new team, especially after being at Cargo for five seasons with the same coach & team," she explained.
"I guess the main thing was to learn Hawks style of play and get to know and bond with a new group of girls."
Coming from Woodbridge Cup, the fullback/half added with the differences between competitions, it's difficult to contrast the two. However, the bye rounds have presented a challenge.
"I think it's really hard to compare a 12 team comp to a 6 team comp. It's really difficult to keep a good roll on when there's times you have a three week break in between games," she said.
Throughout the season, Hawks' only losses have come against a dominant Bathurst St Pat's side, with the two blues collecting wins from both CYMS derbies. Hawks did have one forfeit at the start of the year against Lithgow, but apart from that it's been smooth sailing.
Laing believes a consistent body of players has paid dividends for the side.
"There's already team cohesion seeing as the majority of the Hawks girls have played together for years in league tag and other sports as well," she said.
"Having a few of us newbies joining this season has allowed for new combinations on the field."
Hawks' League Tag match will kick off at 1pm.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
