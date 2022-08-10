Central Western Daily

Regan Hughes has cracked North Sydney Bears' NSW Cup starting line-up

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:01am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POWERHOUSE: Regan Hughes was part of the run-on side for the North Sydney Bears in their win over the Canterbury Bulldogs in round 21 of the NSW Cup. Photo: IAN REILLY.

Regan Hughes is loving life as the new starting prop for the North Sydney Bears and is hoping his fine form continues heading into the finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.