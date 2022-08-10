Robert Fahy has been remembered as a man who loved a laugh and was always "the life of the party."
Mr Fahy died on August 2 at the age of 53 following a recent cancer diagnosis. Marty Fahy paid tribute to his younger brother.
"He was no shrinking violet and always had centre stage," he said.
"He got away with about anything. He could say things that other people couldn't get away with and he loved a crowd."
The Fahy brothers were involved with the Orange Tigers Australian rules club from a young age, with Robert winning three junior premierships during the 1980s, before adding two flags with reserve grade a few years later.
But while success followed him on the field, the youngest of five children "was definitely not a competitor."
"He was in everything for the social aspect," Marty Fahy added.
"He even played for Orange City there for a couple of years. He never really planned much, he just thought it would all fall in place one way or another."
Robert would move away to Mudgee and then Sydney later in life and worked as a teacher, going to different correctional facilities to provide an education in the trade of spray painting to prisoners getting ready to leave the jail.
But in 2015, he was diagnosed renal failure in later that year attended dialysis in Dubbo Hospital every second day.
Unknown to him, the late Mr Fahy had only one functioning kidney since birth. When his other kidney gave up, it meant dialysis to keep him alive. Organ donation was the only option to stop dialysis.
His sister Jenny Koenig then made the choice to be tested and see if she was compatible for a live kidney transplant. After ten months of intensive tests, the compatibility match came back as a five out of six which meant they were able to go ahead with the operation.
So, on May 9, 2017, the procedure went ahead at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown.
"After 18 months of dialysis for Rob we were nervous and excited that the operation was going ahead," Mrs Koenig said.
"A really positive experience to go through and this gave Rob five extra years to live life to the fullest."
A celebration of his life will be held at the Orange City Bowling Club on Friday, August 12, starting at 2pm, with all welcome to attend.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
