Central Western Daily
Watch

Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) Bus Trial at Cudal Airport ramps up

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated August 10 2022 - 1:40am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Revolutionary travel and transportation measures that will see an automated bus trial put through its paces in our own backyard will be an Australian first.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.