Revolutionary travel and transportation measures that will see an automated bus trial put through its paces in our own backyard will be an Australian first.
The Cudal Airport will be the site for the NSW Government's $5 million on-road Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) Bus Trial, which will kick-start Premier Dom Perrottet's plan to accelerate autonomous vehicles on NSW roads.
With driverless vehicles expected to commercially hit NSW streets in less than a decade, a new NSW CAV Readiness Strategy sets out the state's pathway to ensure the road network is CAV-friendly in the future.
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said he wanted NSW to be a world-leading adopter of CAV technologies to keep pace with the changing needs and expectations of customers.
Vehicle connectivity and automation are game-changing technological innovations, and Mr Dominello says there's potential to "sustainably transform the future mobility of people and goods".
This is big picture thinking - by putting NSW one step ahead it will bring investment opportunities, knowledge and better customer outcomes.- Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway
"Globally, these technologies are advancing rapidly and already appearing in vehicles on the market today," he added.
Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said the CAV Readiness Strategy sets out a faster, easier and safer future for commuters across the state.
And Cudal will be at the forefront of that plan.
At the end of 2019, Cudal was confirmed as the location for Australia's first five-star road safety testing facility.
The new facility, which is based at the old Hazelton's airport, allows cars to be tested in Australian conditions on Australian roads, instead of vehicles being sent to Europe to be tested.
Mrs Ward said the state government is advancing new technology that will revolutionise the way we travel.
"The CAV Readiness Strategy outlines six priority areas focused on integrating this new technology into our transport system.
"This will include working within the national regulatory framework over the next five years, so we're ready for the safe commercial deployment of CAVs in Australia," she said.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said NSW had set several national and international firsts in autonomous vehicle technology.
Another of those firsts includes an on-road CAV bus trial that will see CAV systems developed and tested on full-sized, passenger-carrying buses.
"This builds on what NSW has already achieved through autonomous shuttle trials, partnerships with local universities and investment in the Future Mobility Testing and Research Centre at Cudal," Mr Farraway said.
"This is big picture thinking - by putting NSW one step ahead it will bring investment opportunities, knowledge and better customer outcomes."
