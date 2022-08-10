Central Western Daily

Woodbridge Cup: Canowindra Tigers defeat previously unbeaten Manildra Rhinos 34-20

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
August 10 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMEBACK KINGS: Canowindra's Ronny Lawrence leads the side out against Manildra. Photo: Narelle Hughes/Canowindra News

Undefeated all year, Manildra Rhinos knew their biggest game of the year was coming in the last round.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.