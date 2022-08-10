Undefeated all year, Manildra Rhinos knew their biggest game of the year was coming in the last round.
Heading to Canowindra and expecting a win is an almost impossible task and no one has been able to achieve the feat in this year's Woodbridge Cup.
First placed Manildra looked like they'd be the most likely but the Tigers were too strong at home, claiming a 34-20 victory.
In a see-sawing affair, Manildra held a 14-6 lead at one stage before the Tigers clawed back control at 18-16.
With 20 minutes left Manildra re-gained a 20-16 lead to have the game on a knife's edge.
Beware the Tigers though because with the game nearing a close in the 72nd minute, Canowindra came to life with Aaron Earsman, James Dine and Ryan Clark all crossing the line to seal a 32-20 victory.
Tigers coach Kevin Grimshaw said his forwards attitude in the second half was the catalyst for turning around the result.
"Our second half performance I thought was really good, I was nervous in the first half the way we were playing but five minutes into the second half I became more relaxed," he said.
"We were back to playing our style, a lot more composed and a lot more direct, I've got a pretty good forward pack and we ran with more determination in the second half which was really good."
Grimshaw added the opposition's kicking game was crucial in taking his side out in the first half along with a few rushed decisions in attack.
"(Manildra captain-coach) Luke Petrie's kicking game in the first half was outstanding and we struggled to get out of own half," he said.
"We were looking for easy options in the first half rather than ploughing through the middle to give our halves and backline an opportunity. When the team put their head down it gave us an opportunity to get the ball wide.
"To be able to turn the game around was huge, I thought Manildra were all over the top of us in the first half and they are traditionally very strong second half finishers.
"This (win) showed we've got a bit more composure about our side this year."
For Petrie, his side's first loss of the season is one he thinks they may have needed.
"I reckon it's sort of good for us going into the finals," he said of the loss.
"It's a bit of a wake-up call that we have to keep putting in at training and keep working, so in some ways it's definitely a good thing."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
