Central West Rugby Union may need to introduce a new title this season.
It'd be called the Giant Killers.
Forbes Platypi and Molong Magpies would fight it out for the award. The former has knocked off Cowra Eagles and Bathurst Bulldogs this season while the Magpies have had a finals run any team would dream of.
Travelling to Coonabarabran last week, the Magpies knocked off the Kookaburras before heading to Blayney on the weekend and securing a 28-12 against the previously unbeaten Rams in the Oilsplus Cup.
For Molong's captain Zac White, the last two weeks have been about simple skills execution and that was on show again.
"(There's) no secret, just basic footy," he said.
"It's the one percenters for us and sticking with a pretty simplistic game plan and peaking at the right end of the year. We're not doing anything exceptional, we're just playing for good field position and making our tackles and trying to minimise how many penalties we give away."
At half-time, Molong were out to a 13-0 lead before going ahead by 20 not long into the second half.
Blayney attempted to crawl back into the game with two tries but Molong proved too clinical, finishing 28-12 winners.
Blayney coach Steve Hamson agreed Molong were just too good on the day with their composure and basic skills the difference.
"Their execution was through the roof, they didn't do anything overly special but everything they did, they did well," he said.
"We've been starting slow all year to be fair and in the past we've been able to pull ourselves back into it but our ambition was better than our ability to be honest. We looked for silly flick passes and plays that weren't on, we didn't execute our basics well at all, we had passes go stray from our set piece and we didn't settle back into anything. We weren't unable to mount pressure and maintain it."
Molong's win will see them host a grand final for the first time in around eight years and White couldn't be more delighted for the club and his younger players.
"It's massive ... we've got some guys we've seen come through and land there as young 18 year olds and for them to go through a series of years of being thereabouts and now find our way to a home grand final is exciting," he said.
"There's not a huge amount of change from last year when we played Blayney there and obviously we lost that one but the guys are another 12 months older and more mature so it's good to be a part of that and watch them grow as players and start to take the game on a bit.
"Scott Nicholls plays 6 for us and has shown form and grown into a leader in the forward pack, he came to us in 2017. Jordan Packham is leading by example as well ... he's starting to realise how big he is. And Charlie Cooper is always strong, he's a fantastic player and been there for three years now, he leads from the front every week and deserves to get to a grand final."
For Blayney, there attention will now turn to Coonabarabran with the Rams needing a win to play Molong in the grand final.
"Traditionally they've been a very aggressive and in your face sort of team, their open-side flanker goes all day," Hamson said of Coonabarabran.
"We just have to make sure we're on our game and our plan is to go back to basics and make sure we're all on the same page and execute well. If we can do that, we should match up pretty well across the park ... (and) should be able to get the job done."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
