Jessica McMahon, 22, missing: NSW Police appeals for assistance to find Orange woman

Updated August 9 2022 - 4:36am, first published 3:20am
Jessica is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

NSW Police is appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Orange.

