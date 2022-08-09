NSW Police is appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Orange.
Advertisement
Jessica McMahon, aged 22, was last seen at the Bathurst Railway Station at about 4.45pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
When she didn't return as expected, McMahon was reported missing to officers from Central West Police District, who immediately commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family have concerns for McMahon's welfare.
McMahon is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, denim jacket, jeans and thongs. She has a small black tattoo on her right cheek.
Anyone with information regarding Jessica's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.