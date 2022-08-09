HEY Rosey is the name of an intimate bar for 20 patrons proposed for the bottom block of Orange's main street.
Quiet Light Pty Ltd's directors Leigh Oliver and Verity Abrams have applied to turn a narrow space at 301 Summer Street between the Cheesecake Shop and Mr Sushi King, into a small bar trading from 3pm to 11pm trading six days a week.
In its development application to Orange City Council, Quiet Light's directors say the space would allow them to share "a unique vision for a wine bar we feel would be embraced by Orange locals as well as serve as an excellent draw for the increased tourism in the area".
"We see Hey Rosey as a venue that strives to capture the feeling that comes on when you reach a familiar point of intimacy," the directors have written in their Statement of Environmental Effects.
"The enjoyment of alcohol comes more from a style and flavour perspective, and not a tool for inebriation."
The bar will serve of variety of mid to low range alcohol but will steer clear of high alcohol-content options, including ready-to-drinks.
The SOEE says the vision for the bar is for a safe, social environment allowing people to enjoy each other's company without loud music. It's target demographic is people over 30 with the goal to create a small, regular clientele giving it a 'neighbourhood bar' feel.
"At this point, we feel, there is a gap in the market for such a space. Being in a wine producing region without a quality wine bar in the city centre, that would be able to represent how Orange markets itself." the SOEE says.
Signage for the business will be printed on the front window above entrance door, which will remain unchanged. A rollerdoor blind will be installed and pulled down while the business is closed. The existing 'locksmith' sign will be painted over.
Some renovations are proposed for the interior including a polished concrete finished with food-grade epoxy coating and bar cabinetry.
The bar, which will be owner-operated, will be open from Thursday to Tuesdays and be available for private functions. It will serve pre-prepared food to comply with licensing.
If approved, the bar will join several popular food and beverage venues in Summer Street's 'bottom block' including Mr Lim, The Parkview Hotel and the Hotel Orange.
301 Summer was formerly leased by a locksmith who now has a mobile business.
The development application is on display at Orange City Council until August 23.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
