Central Western Daily
Business

Leigh Oliver and Verity Abrams keen to add to Orange's boutique bar scene

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated August 9 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROSEY FUTURE: The vacant space at 301 Summer Street could have a future as a small bar. Photo KATE BOWYER

HEY Rosey is the name of an intimate bar for 20 patrons proposed for the bottom block of Orange's main street.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.