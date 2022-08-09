Central Western Daily

'People don't realise gel blasters are illegal': The 'toy' that could land you behind bars

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 9 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gel ball blasters like these ones seized by Australian Border Force officers are marketed online as toys but are illegal. Picture: ABF

Readily available online and often marketed towards kids, this "toy" could land you behind bars in NSW.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.