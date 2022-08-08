Central Western Daily
Watch

Homeless break silence in bid to find solution to crisis across Orange

Updated August 9 2022 - 12:11am, first published August 8 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"A tent in somebody's back yard is the alternative. It feels like there is nothing for me to do to try and change anything, everything is unaffordable and there's no other options."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.