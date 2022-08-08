"A tent in somebody's back yard is the alternative. It feels like there is nothing for me to do to try and change anything, everything is unaffordable and there's no other options."
A former Paramedic has revealed the struggles of being homeless and the battle many across Orange and the Central West face day-to-day, month-on-month trying to find a place to live.
Homelessness week unearthed some incredible stories of how people are doing it tough across Orange in the face of rising rents, increased interest rates and the ever-present pain at the pump.
Here's a glimpse into some of those stories:
Families are facing up to a 10 year wait for a home in Orange amid an acute housing crisis and unprecedented demand for homeless services that is seeing people fleeing domestic violence and renters aged in their 70s particularly at risk.
"Those renting and first home buyers and people just needing a a safe roof over their heads are finding it increasingly difficult to do so in Orange and in many of our communities," Housing Plus Customer Services head Liz Stamatelos said.
Lack of affordable housing and a mould infestation have rendered a mother of five homeless for the first time in her life.
Tina Follett has spent months without a home and living away from some of her children who are staying with friends or other family members.
ITS own literature describes it as a band aid solution but the value of bringing a Sleepbus to Orange will be considered as a short-term response to alleviating homelessness in the district.
Cr Jack Evans will table a motion at Tuesday's Orange City Council meeting asking for Council support to form a working party to investigate the community fundraising, buying and supporting of a Sleepbus for Orange, after initial conversations with Orange Daybreak Rotary Club.
Brodie White has lived on Tasmania's streets off and on for nearly a decade.
And sleeping rough can be dangerous. In the past few months Mr White's tent has been set alight and slashed and his belongings vandalised.
Speaking with Australian Community Media as part of the Young and Regional series, Mr White got his first taste of homelessness after finishing school, when had to move out of a boarding house. With nowhere to live he turned to the streets.
Nine years later he's still pitching his tent across the state punctuated only by occasional spells in jail.
