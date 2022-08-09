For 51 years, Rhonda's Hairstyling Salon had been a staple of the Orange Arcade.
But as times change, tough decisions must be made and that is exactly what owner Rita Penrose said was behind the decision to move the business up Summer Street and into Leahey's Arcade where it will share a building with Bella Hair by Sue.
"A lot of big businesses are finding it hard at the moment," Mrs Penrose said.
"I just had a baby, my sister has had to step away because of the injuries sustained over her career and it's just hard to find new staff."
Mrs Penrose and her sister bought the business from Debbie McFadden back in 1995 and have run it ever since.
But while the business now operate from a different location, Mrs Penrose was determined to keep the original owner's legacy - Rhonda Henson - living on.
"We just felt that as an honour and tribute to Rhonda and to keep it going, we wanted to keep the name involved," Mrs Penrose said.
"It's been a good feeling to keep the name. We've had so many people send us beautiful messages about us continuing to honour Rhonda."
Ms Henson was killed in a car crash in 1978 at the age of 33. The crash happened near Wallerawang on her way to Sydney.
"We thought we couldn't just shut down and the next best thing was to relocate and make it smaller. The clients have been so supportive," Mrs Penrose said.
"The clients give you that drive. It's been a horrible three months and there's been a lot of tears, but there just comes a time and we we are proud of our next step."
While Mrs Penrose will still be around the salon three days a week, it will largely be operated by Karoline Lord who has worked at the company for the past six years. The business will now operate under Rhonda's at Bella Hair.
