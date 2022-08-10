With still more to come over its three remaining days, the Orange Winter Fire Festival has been positively laden with family-friendly events thus far.
But, not this particular one.
If its title, 'KISS Bang Cabaret Naughty with Burlesque' doesn't give it away, well folks - this one's just for the grown-ups.
"It's several of the daytime acts, all naughtily tied together, in a variety line-up that is truly fabulous," artistic director of Laughter House Entertainment, Tamara Campbell said.
"And it is of such a high standard, because of the caliber of entertainment - everyone who's in that show has an international career.
"It's naughty, but it's hilarious."
Described as more of a "European, vaudeville show", the playful event includes singing, dancing, acrobatics and comedy acts.
"The [Orange] audience absolutely adored our last show and I think it's really important for regional areas to be able to celebrate this kind of fun," Ms Campbell said.
"Have their own boundaries pushed a little bit and be really involved, in something that is very interactive and cheeky, yet super comedy and fun-based."
Only two KISS Bang shows remain before the festival's close, with Friday and Saturday's "adults only" gigs from 9pm to 10:30pm, August 12 and 13 at Robertson Park.
For $30 a pop, tickets can be purchased online through the 123tix website.
