Cannabis seized in the Central West during huge police drug bust

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
Updated August 5 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:00am
DRUG BUST: Photos taken at the scene in Trundle. Photo: NSW POLICE.

Police have seized more than $80-million worth of cannabis plants following a five-month investigation into the drug's cultivation near Parkes.

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

