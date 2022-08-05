Police have seized more than $80-million worth of cannabis plants following a five-month investigation into the drug's cultivation near Parkes.
In March 2022, detectives attached to Central West Police District commenced Strike Force Burria to investigate commercial cannabis cultivation in the state's west.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators arrived at a rural property at Trundle on Wednesday, August 3.
Upon the arrival of police, several people fled the property into nearby bushland, officers were unable to locate them.
Officers then applied for and were granted a crime scene warrant, which was held overnight.
On August 4 the following day, strike force investigators and specialist forensic police attended and located a number of large greenhouses being used for cannabis cultivation.
Police located and seized 27,484 cannabis plants, which have all been destroyed.
It's estimated the potential street value of the cannabis was more than $80 million.
Investigations under Strike Force Burria are ongoing to identify those involved.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
