AMERICAN fast-food chain Carl's Jr is turning its eyes towards more locations in the region, including Orange, after successfully opening its first Central West outlet in Dubbo in July.
Construction is well under way at a Sydney Road site at Kelso, next door to the new Clancy Motors, with the outlet expected to open its doors for the first time in late September.
And Carl's Jr marketing manager Geoff Kaider has revealed the fast-food chain is looking towards opening a shop in Orange in early 2023.
"[The Dubbo outlet] is going really, really well for us. We've seen some surprising numbers. It's been really embraced by the local community, so obviously with Kelso coming and then looking towards Orange probably early next year, we're definitely looking to invest more in regional centres and regional NSW," he said.
Mr Kaider said the construction at the Bathurst location has been running fairly smoothly, but there had been some challenges associated with the ongoing supply chain issues with building materials.
The hunt for staff is also getting under way, with as many as 90 people anticipated to be hired to fill various full-time and casual positions at the Kelso location
"We're just starting now to secure our restaurant managers and senior staff, but we're also slowly starting to recruit for restaurant staff and team members down the line. They'll be the next target market that we're trying to tap soon," Mr Kaider said.
The Kelso Carl's Jr will be a drive-through outlet with dine-in facilities, situated on the same site as a new service station that is also under construction.
Carl's Jr was founded in Los Angeles in 1941 and has grown to have thousands of outlets around the world, including more than 30 in Australia and a number of others under construction.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
