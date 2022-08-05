Central Western Daily
Watch

Carl's Jr eyes off Orange location to open in early 2023

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AMERICAN fast-food chain Carl's Jr is turning its eyes towards more locations in the region, including Orange, after successfully opening its first Central West outlet in Dubbo in July.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.