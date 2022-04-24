news, local-news,

It's been a long time coming and it didn't disappoint. Saturday's Northparkes Mines street parade saw fans of all ages don their festival finery, tune up their vintage vehicles, don their dancing shoes and Shake, Rattle and Roll the length of Clarinda Street. Thousands lined "Festival Boulevard" for the iconic Saturday morning celebration of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. There were party buses, iconic Cadillacs, singers, dancers, speedway flags and so much more. There Ain't Nothing Like a Song ... and there's certainly nothing like the Parkes Elvis Festival, another sensational success in 2022! Although it's made the big shift from the traditional January date due to COVID-19 delays, Parkes Elvis Festival organisers still expected to welcome some 20,000 visitors to town over the five days of the Festival. They were certainly keen to line the streets early Saturday morning to secure the best seats in the house to watch the parade. Miss Priscilla 2022, Parkes local Ashleigh Smith, says it's wonderful to see the community's venues bursting with life after such a long wait for this event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/61b47c1a-f5fe-4cf5-a1fd-853b5a729ab0.jpg/r1_405_4672_3044_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg