Central Western Daily

Orange CYMS hosting Ladies and Old Boys day at Wade Park for Peter McDonald Premiership fixture with Mudgee Dragons

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DUMMY ROLE: Pat Williams has moved from halfback to hooker this season for Orange CYMS. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

From calling the shots in the general role to doing the dirty work in the middle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.