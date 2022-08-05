When Emerson Drady was offered the opportunity to do behind the scenes work on a hit Channel 9 show, the hair dresser jumped at the chance.
Back in March, the owner of Pose Hair Design flew down to Sydney where she showed off her expertise by helping put together some remarkable transformations on Beauty and the Geek.
"This was the first time I'd worked on a TV show," she said.
"I didn't get filmed but I did all the backstage stuff with Channel 9 and the producers. It was just working on their haircuts and how we wanted the transformations to be."
The show pairs up a group of men (geeks) and women (beauties) who compete in challenges in the hope to win $100,000.
While the money at the end is the main target, the show's participants also hope to gain qualities such as increased confidence through the show. Towards the end of the season, the geeks are given makeovers to "complete the process", which is the section of the show Ms Drady worked on.
The salon owner said she was "pretty proud" of herself
"It's a pretty massive career opportunity and it's a foot in the door to do more stuff. If they asked me back, I would absolutely do it again," she said.
"The highlights were just chatting with the geeks and getting to know them all. It was pretty cool because I got to know them all before the show even launched."
But in a way, it was a tough four months for Ms Drady, as she had to keep the news under lock and key until the show had finished airing.
"With it obviously being confidential, I could really only tell my family," she said.
When she was finally able to spill the beans, the outpouring of support was incredible.
"Especially being a hairdresser, it's been a big talk in the salon this week. Everyone's like 'hello famous girl'," she added.
"People were so impressed, even my clients from Dubbo, friends and families all over were so amazed."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
