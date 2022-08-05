A raft of roads continue to be impacted by the deluge that hammered Orange and surrounding areas on Thursday.
The city's official weather station at the Orange airport recorded 34.8mm to 9am, August 5, and an additional 21.2mm to 9am, August 4.
All of that rain fell between 6am on Thursday morning and 5pm on the same day, equating to 56mm in around 11 hours.
And the result is a lot of flash flooding, including the closure of Ophir Road late Thursday due to water over the road at the second crossing.
As of 9am on Friday, August 5, the following areas were being impacted by floodwater.
All of these roads are in the Cabonne Local Government Area, and in a statement issued on social media council urged motorists to drive to the conditions and not enter flood waters.
"Follow all road signage advice ... do not drive on closed roads," the statement said.
"Our crews will be inspecting closed roads today (August 5), and across the weekend, and will be working to enable safe access for residents as quickly as possible."
For emergency help, please contact the SES on 132 500.
