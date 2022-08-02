For 10 years, James Sheahan Catholic High School's under 15s football side have been fighting to make it to the Bill Turner Cup.
On Wednesday afternoon, they'll return to where they belong as they battle Melbourne's Rowville Secondary College for victory at Albury.
The boys side will kick off at 2pm, in a round-of-32 fixture with the winner progressing to a round-of-16. Win or lose though, Sheahan will play on Thursday as well and for any student, a two-day trip away is always a good thing.
"They're pretty excited, it was a buzz for them," coach Greg Pell said.
"At Mudgee last term we won Western Region at Mudgee High so it's a buzz to go on a road trip."
With injuries and holidays, Sheahan's squad size has gone from 15 to 13, but Pell is confident it'll have little impact.
"We'll make do and shift a few people around," he said.
"The boys have been really committed and trained once a week - they've been great with that."
To make it to this level is an outstanding achievement for the side with Bill Turner competitions contested by schools from Cairns all the way to Melbourne and across football federations from Queensland, Northern NSW, NSW, ACT and Victoria.
Sheahan qualified for the competition last year but the dreaded COVID stopped any chance of that going ahead.
By winning Western Region again this year, the under 15s side are excited to make up for lost time.
"It's massive - the last time we were at this stage would've been about 10 years ago," Pell said.
And the side may be able to make a streak of Bill Turner Cup appearances in coming years, with plenty of the current squad in Year 8 and able to qualify next year.
"We've got a bit of pedigree coming through in boys soccer at the moment," Pell said.
"There's even a group of quality year 7 boys coming through next year so we'll have a talented squad."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
