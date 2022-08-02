Central Western Daily
Good News

Paramedics saved Dubbo firefighter Josh Loxley's life after he had a heart attack during a routine check up

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:14am
(L-R) Jason Moffitt, Sofie Weston, Scott Ferrari, Josh Loxley, and Jane Ryan. Picture: Belinda Soole.

NSW Ambulance paramedics saved the life of Josh Loxley when he went into cardiac arrest after a routine stress test in Dubbo.

