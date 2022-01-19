news, local-news,

THE summit of Mount Canobolas will be off limits for at least two months to enable the NSW Parks and Wildlife Service to upgrade the carpark. Work was expected to begin this week but material supply issues and heavy rain on Tuesday, and more forecast for Wednesday, have delayed the start. A spokesperson for NPWS said signs on the mountain will keep the public updated of the progress and a more detailed announcement on the project will be made in the coming weeks. "The site will be closed for safety for some months," the spokesperson said. "Members of the public will not be able to reach the summit by vehicle, bicycle or by foot during the construction." The spokesperson said the Federal Falls trail and camping area would remain open via Towac Way. "Mountain bike riders can use open management trails for bike riding. Some trails may be closed for park operations and there is a gate below the summit stopping access to the summit during construction," the spokesperson said. The project, which is believed to have a $2m price tag follows an initial announcement of upgrade plans on December 2020. Under those plans the summit car park was to be sealed and new lookouts, and a larger amenities block built with worked flagged to start in January 2021. It also included a lookout at the north-east end of the summit for views toward Orange. Visitors are asked to check the alerts on the NPWS website or through the NPWS App before visiting Mount Canobolas State Conservation Area to make sure their preferred recreation activity is open and available.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/f284d8b7-3913-4ff5-a312-912e9c092432.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg