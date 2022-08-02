Central Western Daily
Council

Tony Jones' boutique Orange-district distillery needs more space

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated August 2 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPACE TO GROW: Tony Jones of Jones & Smith is hoping to construct a bigger building to produce the distillery's award-winning spirits. Photo JUDE KEOGH

THE popularity of Jones & Smith's boutique spirits business means it has outgrown its micro-distillery in a shed near the family home and is in desperate need of bigger premises.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.