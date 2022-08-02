THE popularity of Jones & Smith's boutique spirits business means it has outgrown its micro-distillery in a shed near the family home and is in desperate need of bigger premises.
Tony Jones said the family-owned company, which has just launched its first whisky varieties, is seeking to build a bigger distillery on a small parcel of land on the outskirts of Spring Hill.
"We're bursting at the seams, the whisky is going well and we need more room," Mr Jones said.
Jones & Smith is fast gaining a niche in the boutique-distillery scene with its line of Epoch gins winning several awards, the highlight being the sloe gin receiving best in class at the Australian Gin Awards in 2021.
Jones & Smith was established in 2017 with the original DA approving two stages of the development on Mr Jones' 50 acre property on Beasley Road, with the first stage now complete.
Stage two initially involved the construction of a shed to the north of the existing distillery once stage one had reached its capacity. The original plan also proposed a retail area once spirits were produced.
Due to the success of the business Mr Jones is seeking permission to move the stage two development to a parcel of his land closer to Spring Hill, bounded by Beasley Road, Worboys Street and the western rail line.
It's an awkward shaped piece of land but Mr Jones believes it better suited to housing the distillery away from his home.
The company has submitted a development application to Orange City Council.
The proposed shed would be 15 metres by 30 metres in size and would also include a five by 15 metre annex at the rear of the shed with a four metre wide verandah on two and half sides of the building and containing two toilets.
Connection to sewer and water supply is also proposed as part of the works although the Statement of Environmental Effects with says consultation with Orange City Council has identified that connections are possible.
The site contains 12 mature willows which an arborist reports says are of no value due to their deteriorating 'over-mature' state. The species is also not subject to protection. There is also a small hawthorn that is not considered of any aesthetic value.
There is no evidence of Aboriginal or non-Aboriginal heritage items on the site.
Waste, including spent grain and pot ale will be generated by the distillery but the spent grain can be fed to cattle and the pot ale can be treated with liquid lime and applied to paddocks in the eastern portion of Mr Jones' property.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
