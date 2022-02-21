news, local-news,

FUNDING of almost $2 million has been granted to Orange sporting codes this month and for the Orange Kart Club, it couldn't have come soon enough. The kart club has been allocated $765,644 under the NSW Government's Regional Sports Facility Fund, which it will use to resurface its aging Perc Griffith Way track. Vice president Lisa Darley was obviously delighted with the funding explaining the club's licensing to race was under threat if desperately needed repairs to the track could not be carried out. "It's a much-loved track but the bumps were starting to damage karts and bodies in some cases," Mrs Darley said. "So our licensing to race was under threat, we probably only had another two years before we lost it." Mrs Darley said the club had been established in the 1960s and this was the first major work scheduled for the track, apart from additions to lengthen it completed during the '80s. "We were getting to the stage where it was getting quite dicey for us," Mrs Darley said, explaining a number of karters had stopped racing for fear of damage or injury. "Which was really bad for us because it's known as one of the best tracks in NSW for its undulating style and the sweeping curves." Mrs Darley, who compiled the application, said the club was grateful for the support of Member for Orange Phil Donato, Business and Orange and the Regional Development Authority for their support, among others. "We were desperate to have these funds because every race meeting we probably bring nearly $60,000 to the town so it's huge for the town," she said. "It's huge for us." The OKC holds six meetings a year at the track while the Retro Kart Association, Vintage Kart Association and the Endurance Kart Association had also competed there, taking the number of meetings a year to a dozen. Club members have already started work at the track before the project proper begins on March 21 when the existing surface is milled before asphalt is laid. Following that work club members will then replace ripple strips, safety fencing and tyre barriers. Orange is the fifth biggest kart club in NSW and Mrs Darley believes when completed, its track will be the premier venue in the state. The club is planning a grand opening in April when it hosts a round of the Southern Stars Series. "We'll have a lot of people from out of Orange coming because they love the track," she said. Orange City Council and Orange Mountain Bike Club also received month from the Regional Sports Facility Fund. OCC received $888,899 to upgrade amenities at Wade Park, including female change rooms and the installation of a renewable energy system to help make the precinct net zero while the Mountain Bike Club was granted $325,191 for the construction of a trail to loop with the recently completed Galinbundinya trail at Lidster. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/76a9dd1a-c376-4bcc-849c-9fdf0d110d8a.JPG/r3_319_6237_3841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg