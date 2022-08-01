Orange is currently paying such an extreme premium on fuel, many residents would save money driving to Bathurst and back for a refill.
The sky-high prices are driving up service costs, increasing reliance on other modes of transport, and leading to a surge in demand for electric vehicles.
Petrol (95 octane) in Orange averaged $2.11 per litre on August 1, compared with $1.75 in Bathurst - a surcharge of about 20 per cent.
In a vehicle with typical fuel consumption (7.0 litres per 100km), driving the 110 kilometre round-trip to Bathurst would save about $10 on full tank.
This doesn't take into account tyre wear, depreciation, or the value of your own time, but demonstrates the significant - and baffling - price differences between towns.
Diesel averages $2.30 per litre, compared with $2.02 in Bathurst - a slightly smaller difference, but still enough to marginally warrant an eastward day-trip under the same conditions.
Blayney, Lucknow, Molong, and Sydney also all have cheaper fuel, while prices in Dubbo are roughly comparable to those in Orange.
Surging worldwide oil costs in recent months have been attributed to COVID, war in Ukraine, shipping disruptions, and market interference.
However, industry experts say localised peaks and troughs - which are often dramatic from town to town - are harder to explain.
"[It comes down to] supply, when it was purchased, and the distance the fuel has travelled," NRMA spokesperson Katrina Usman said.
This means if service stations purchase fuel when it's expensive and are unable to sell it quickly, it can be weeks before it's replaced by new - and cheaper - supply.
Usman said competition is also a major factor in driving down prices: "There's not a lot of independent fuel stations [in Orange], so that reduces competitive pricing."
Fuel accounts for about 5.0 per cent of weekly costs for most Australian families, and the recent surge appears to be influencing consumer behaviour.
The 12 petrol stations in Orange were not available for comment on recent sales, but a July study found 35 per cent of Australians report driving less due to high fuel prices.
Orange bike shop owner Peter Bouton said sales at his store increased when fuel costs first went up earlier this year, but the trend has since subsided: "It's just too cold."
The price of hailing a cab is also set to rise according to Orange Taxis chairman Darryl Curran, who says fuel used to be 10 per cent of costs "but it's now about 20 per cent."
Last month the Central Western Daily reported electric car registrations in Orange have increased 1300 per cent since 2018, with fuel prices cited as a contributing factor.
Usman said it's unclear where prices are going over the next six months: "Prices have been trending downwards, but the oil market is extremely volatile."
"There is fear in the market that the increased cost of living will reduce demand, and OPEC may choose to reduce supply again to keep supply tight."
She said the best way to save money is to download a price-monitoring app or website - such as the NSW Government's FuelCheck - before buying.
"In Orange there's not that much of a difference between the average and the low price, but you can still save a few cents per litre by shopping around."
