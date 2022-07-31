A woman who mounted a gutter and crashed into a power pole with three passengers in her car has been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Magistrate David Day told Natalie Chapman, 32, of Larela Circuit, that the offence carried the same penalty as high-range drink-driving when she appeared before him for sentencing in Orange Local Court on Thursday.
Advertisement
"I am extremely remorseful, I've let down my family, my children, myself," Chapman said, representing herself.
"The difficulty, madam, is that your driving record is unhelpful," Mr Day said. "You cannot escape conviction."
According to a summary of the offence provided to Mr Day, Chapman was had been drinking alcohol at the Victoria Hotel on March 27 when she crashed.
Chapman had driven south on Burrendong Way, crossed Molong Road and entered The Escort Way travelling west. However, she lost control of the vehicle, mounted the gutter and hit a power pole.
She had three other occupants in the car with her and they all left the vehicle and she returned home.
According to the police, she contacted Orange Police Station a short time later to report that her car had been stolen from her address so a job was created for police to attend.
However, when police arrived at her home she admitted to being the driver of the crashed car.
While speaking to her police noticed a red mark on her chest, which resembled one caused by a seatbelt in a crash.
Police could also smell alcohol on her breath, her speech was slurred, she was unsteady on her feet and her eyes appeared to be bloodshot.
Chapman admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and told police she had five vodka Smirnoff's before leaving for the hotel and she had three raspberry flavoured vodka Cruisers at the hotel. She also told police about prescribed medication she takes, which should not be mixed with alcohol due to side-effects that can make a person drowsy.
Alcohol and cars have been getting you into trouble.- Magistrate David Day
Mr Day said Chapman also had two previous drink-driving matters on her record from more than 10 years ago.
In 2011 she was charged with mid-range drink-driving, and she was caught low-range drink-driving in 2010.
Mr Day said because the parliament considers the offence "as serious" as high-range drink driving she must have an interlock device fitted to her vehicle, which will set her back $1000 plus extra for it to be serviced.
"I will take that into account," he said.
Advertisement
"She has these two convictions for alcohol-related driving matters.
"She was involved in a collision with a stationary object, that makes it worse.
"There were passengers in the car, that makes it worse."
However, Mr Day said the offence was mitigated by an early guilty plea and her remorse.
"You are not going to do this again are you? Because alcohol and cars have been getting you into trouble," he added.
Advertisement
Mr Day convicted Chapman and placed her on a Community Correction Order that will require her to be of good behaviour for 12 months and she can be re-sentenced if she re-offends in the meantime.
Mr Day also disqualified her driver's licence for the minimum, mandatory period of six months and placed her on a 24-month interlock order.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.