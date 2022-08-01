A man is wanted by police after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit through Orange, crashing his car and then fleeing the scene on foot.
Officers reported a blue Holden Commodore speeding at the Prince and Woodward Street intersection, about 5.30pm on Saturday, July 30.
Advertisement
The sedan failed to stop and was briefly followed. It was later found with a broken axle facing the wrong way between Hill and Kite Street.
Vicki Turner heard the incident from her adjacent home: "[He] came round the roundabout and gunned it and lost control.
"He did a 180 [degree turn] and came back into the right lane and smashed into the tree ... there was the biggest noise.
"He leapt out and ran down Hill Street, went into someone's yard, and then came out and then kept travelling south."
Central West Police District spokesperson, Rachel Hobden, said: "The sedan was seized for forensic examination.
"As inquiries continue, officers ... have commenced an investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact police."
Witnesses reported the tree suffered minor damage, chunks were taken out of the curb, and a patch of roses was flattened.
PHOTO CREDIT: Troy Pearson
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.