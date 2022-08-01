Central Western Daily

Man wanted after NSW Police chase and crash in Orange on Kite Street

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:03am, first published 5:52am
Aftermath of the Holden Commodore crash at the intersection of Hill and Kite Street. PHOTO TROY PEARSON.

A man is wanted by police after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit through Orange, crashing his car and then fleeing the scene on foot.

