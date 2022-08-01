Belting it out to Cher's If I Could Turn Back Time, Craig Edgerton's black leather jacket, cheeky suspenders and ringlet wig won the judges over, crowning him the ultimate drag queen on Saturday night.
Advertisement
Orange's newest drag champion faced off with four other local residents at The Hotel Canobolas, each lip sync battling one another in front of a crowd of 200 people - all in the name of charity.
"It was just a really great night and everyone involved did a fantastic job," the hotel's general manager and drag contestant, Carmel Wilkins said.
"The night has raised more than $20,000 for Beyond Blue."
The city's mayor, Jason Hamling and member for Orange, Phil Donato were seated front and centre at the Blues Can Be a Real Drag fundraiser, where gender conformity remained a non-existent concept.
Central West's notorious drag queen. Betty Confetti provided endless laughs as the evening's emcee, with the host's role said to have audience-goers "in absolute stitches."
Following the flying success of the weekend charity bash, all proceeds will now be directed to support one of Australia's leading mental health support organisations.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Send a letter to the editor using the form below ...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.