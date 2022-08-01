Central Western Daily
Orange's Craig Edgerton crowned ultimate drag queen at 'Blues Can Be a Real Drag' charity bash

By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 1 2022 - 2:07am, first published 2:00am
Blues Can Be a Real Drag, The Hotel Canobolas in Orange, July 30

Belting it out to Cher's If I Could Turn Back Time, Craig Edgerton's black leather jacket, cheeky suspenders and ringlet wig won the judges over, crowning him the ultimate drag queen on Saturday night.

