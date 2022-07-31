Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Carla went to the Orange Regional Gallery for the opening of the Hendrik Kolenberg Urban / Industrial exhibition.
Carla also went to the Hudson Daredevil Circus at the Showground on Friday night. She then went along to the Ophir Hotel to catch some people enjoying a night out.
On Saturday night Carla went to a Drag Queen competition which was raising money for Beyond Blue, held at the Hotel Canobolas.
Carla also went to the Aussie Night Markets held at the Northcourt.
On Sunday Carla was at Lake Canobolas where a tree planting was held in aid of National Tree Day.
Carla also went to the Orange Go-Kart Racing Club, who opened a new, improved track this weekend.
