A 15-year-old boy has suffered a serious injury west of Mount Canobolas after a mountain bike accident over the weekend.
At the Glenwood State Forest trails, Logan Elliott was on his last bike run on Saturday, riding as he's usually done for the past few years.
Caught on his 'Go Pro' camera before completing a jump, the afternoon sun blinded Logan's vision while he was airborne on his bike - resulting in a missed landing, a heavy crash, and a disfigured thighbone.
Waiting at the track junction for her son to return, Naomi Vogler didn't anticipate the call she was about to receive.
"He was saying 'I'm not looking, I can't look at it - but I can't tell you what's wrong either'," she said.
"And I said 'do you need an ambulance?', and he said 'yeah ... I think so'."
With no direct car access to the site and unsure of his specific whereabouts, Ms Vogler phoned emergency services.
Waiting for paramedics to arrive, she used a phone app to track her son's exact location on the dividing trails.
"It was 5 o'clock, so it was getting dark and cold, and I no idea where he was," she said.
"So I pulled him up on the Live360 app to see where he was and just started driving towards that area as close as I could until I found him."
While another parent waited with Logan with some of his friends nearby, Ms Vogler stayed at the car to flag the ambulances when they arrived, which was about 150 metres away from his location.
"When the [paramedics] got there, a couple of his friends took me up to him and when I looked at him, yep ... he was deformed," Ms Vogler said.
"To see him lying there like that and in that amount of pain ... and he was getting more emotional when I got there and he just wanted to go home ... he's really a sensitive little soul as it is, he doesn't 'bounce' ... he's not like a 'tough' sort of kid - he was getting stressed and upset."
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said two road crews were dispatched, who later reported that a teen-aged male had obvious injuries when paramedics arrived.
"He'd fallen and had obvious injuries and deformities to his femur in dense bushland," the spokesperson said.
Loading him into the ambulance in a stable condition, Logan was transported to Orange Hospital with suspected complex fractures throughout his thighbone - one of the body's strongest bones, it's said to be incredibly painful if injured.
Operating the following morning, Ms Vogler said while Logan is slowly re-adjusting to his temporary condition, it could take anywhere from four to six months for a full recovery.
"Surgery was about three hours in total; it was only meant to be 45 minutes to an hour, but when they went in, it was a bit more complex than they had thought," she said.
"[Logan's] now got a 40 centimetre titanium nail and two screws at one end of his femur and one screw at the other end.
"He's on crutches with a 33 per cent weight bearing for the next two weeks before his next lot of scans, but I think the pain's setting in and a bit of reality with how his life is going to be for the next few months, at least."
From the outset and during his two-night stay in the hospital, Ms Vogler said the way medical crews handled and responded to Logan's incident, was second to none.
"You couldn't fault any of the treatment that he got - right from the beginning with paramedics to when they left, they were so good with him," she said.
"And all of the staff at the [Orange] hospital were so attentive and thorough with him."
Worried about seeing the physiotherapist before being discharged, Logan's mum said he was "scared to take that first step" for fear he'd fall, but is now home - gradually mending and on the road to recovery.
"Even though it's only temporary, it's been hard for him and he's not in his usual spirits - he is usually such an active kid," Ms Vogler said.
"And it's no fault of the track either or anything like that, it was just a freak accident that was very unfortunate."
Relatives have since fixed and cleaned up Logan's cherished mountain bike, with Ms Vogler adding that while the family had endured recent upheavals, is accepting of the new situation as best as possible.
"Not being able to do what he loves most at the moment, I really do think it is only just setting in," she said.
"We were already facing our challenges, but we'll just keeping taking it in our stride."
