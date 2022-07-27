Central Western Daily

Mudgee man arrested for alleged illegal firearm manufacturing

Updated July 27 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:54am
Initial silencers, one of 24 silencers detected by ABF. Image supplied by Australian Border Force

A 37-year-old man from the Central West has been arrested after he was allegedly uncovered with an illegal firearm manufacturing set up.

