Impatient Orange residents are running up an eye-watering tab behind the wheel, new data from Revenue NSW shows.
Between 2016 and 2022 police issued 8595 fines for speeding in the postcode, worth a cumulative $2,218,787.
This does not include speed camera data, suggesting the total number of fines could be significantly higher.
"The NSW Government's highest priority has always been to ensure [health and safety]," a spokesperson for Revenue NSW said.
"Help is available and [we are] here to support customers who are having difficulty paying their fines.
"Once a fine is paid it supports ... essential infrastructure and community services such as roads, schools, police, transport and health care."
The worst 12-month period for speeding in Orange was between 2019 and 2020, with 2054 fines - totalling more than $500,000 - issued by police.
Amid a significant drop in road use during lockdown, just 891 fines - worth about $250,000 - were recorded between 2020 and 2021.
Data for nearby postcodes has not been published, making it difficult to compare speeding rates in Orange to other towns.
Speed is a factor in about 41 per cent of traffic deaths and 24 per cent of serious injuries, NSW government research says.
A 2018 report from the National Road Safety Strategy found fatal crashes are almost five times more frequent on regional roads than in the city.
Earlier this year Orange City Council identified potentially dangerous roads in the area, as part of a report into safety infrastructure.
