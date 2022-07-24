Central Western Daily
Business

From four-month contract to major mining stakeholder: Paul Montagliani's AWCON awarded for excellence

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 24 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWCON owner and director Paul Montagliani with the firm's 2022 Western NSW Business Award for excellence in business. Photo contributed

ORANGE-based mining services company AWCON bucked a Dubbo-dominance trend when it claimed a major award at the Western NSW 2022 Business Awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.