An iconic landmark in Orange is set for the axe.
The historic Lone Pine tree, on the corner of Bathurst Road and Lone Pine Avenue, will be replaced after damage caused by monumental snowfall in 2021 and wayward chainsawing from contractors earlier in 2018 was deemed too severe.
Orange City Council has attempted to save the disfigured tree, and Essential Energy has moved overhead power lines too in a bid to ensure no future pruning is required, but the tree has not recovered to its natural shape.
Council will now look to the future for the landmark, and replacing the lone pine with such major significance will be tough.
"This tree and the story of how it was grown from stock brought back from Gallipoli is an important part of Orange's history," Orange Mayor Jason Hamling said.
"I'm pleased our parks team has been able to source a number of new plants, and we'll grow those on until they get to a suitable size."
President of the Orange RSL sub-branch Chris Colvin welcomed plans to replace the tree.
"Now that the overhead powerline has been moved, the new tree will be able to grow into a good shape, that will last for many years to come," Mr Chris Colvin said.
"The current tree is on its last legs and the Orange RSL sub-branch supports the replacement. When the time comes to remove it, the low wall that surrounds it will be restored, and the new Lone Pine will be in a great setting."
It is anticipated the tree will be replaced in approximately two years' time.
The Orange 'Lone Pine' is a variety known as an Aleppo Pine (Pinus halepensis). Seven new plants have been bought from a nursery that collects seed from a tree growing in the grounds of the Australian War Memorial, which can be traced back to the original Lone Pine at Gallipoli.
Our parks staff will look after them until they've reached a size where they can be planted.- Mayor Jason Hamling on the new pines set to replace the historic lone pine
"The new plants are now about 1.2 metres tall. Our parks staff will look after them until they've reached a size where they can be planted," Cr Jason Hamling said.
The new lone pine planting will compliment an array of new trees being planted across a number of locations, including the Botanic Gardens, at the cemetery and potential for more near the cenotaph in Robertson Park.
