Central Western Daily
Council

Going, going, gone: Saleyards site a possible solution to easing Orange housing crisis says Cr David Mallard

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 24 2022 - 9:36am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAND USE: Cr David Mallard on the McNeilly Avenue site which was the home of the Orange Saleyards, before it was closed in 2008. Photo KATE BOWYER

LAND is the most valuable asset when tackling the housing crisis according one councillor who is eagerly awaiting an audit of property owned by Orange City Council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.