Trespassing, damaging private property, stealing cars while the owners are asleep, unlawfully entering entering homes and thieving from vehicles.
These are some of the invasive reasons as to why Orange residents and business owners, are upping personal security measures.
Director of Alarm Australia, a local business specialising in security, Michael Hughes said that the rate of people wanting to protect their properties, has taken a sharp rise.
"Yes, we've seen an increase in enquiries for CCTV cameras, monitored alarm systems and our driveway alert systems over the last few months," Mr Hughes said.
"With the cost of living increasing, thieves are after quick cash or items that can be sold easily for cash - such as mobile phones, iPads and computers.
"Stock theft is also on the rise across rural properties, including stealing fuel from cars."
One family, living on the northwestern side of Orange, recently captured footage of trespassers, which occurred in the early hours of July 16.
After stealing a vehicle from elsewhere in the city, it was alleged the trespassers were joyriding around the streets, while scoping out residential properties.
The offenders stole several personal items from one of the cars in the family's driveway, before gaining unlawful entry into their home.
"I heard the front door open, so I look at the door to see [a stranger] in a black hoodie standing in the doorway," Calle Nicholls said.
"I had my daughter in my arms and I just held her tight while pushing my partner up to try to wake him up.
"I said 'Billy, someone is in the house' - then they left the front door open and slowly closed the screen door to limit the noise."
Later that morning, as Ms Nicholls went to leave for work, she found her vehicle door open - her possessions were scattered across the car, along with valuables that were no longer there.
The family also replayed their CCTV footage, reporting both the house entry and vehicle theft.
"You can see them swerving from side to side and then pull over at our house, turn their lights off and start their mission," Ms Nicholls said.
"The police sent forensics about four hours [later], got my statement and the security footage we had."
With "a big chunk" of their residential community consisting of shift workers at the city's mine, Ms Nicholls said many people are often alone with their children while their partners are on night shift.
"I am so grateful that my partner was on his off week, because I wouldn't have said anything," she said.
"Chances are, the [trespassers] would have made their way in and demanded my [car] keys ... we got away better off, but some people didn't that night."
While she said she still worries and "freaks out" when theirs or their neighbour's sensor lights are activated, Ms Nicholls added that she does have peace of mind in home surveillance being present.
A shame that some residents have felt the need to have CCTV around their homes, the family also said they've installed even further security measures since.
"Some of the reasons people want cameras installed is for a sense of feeling secure and safe, [including] being able to provide evidence to police for prosecution," Mr Hughes said.
"Other benefits of having a home alarm system, is that it can be armed in certain areas not being used at night time and will alert [people] if someone comes into that area - like an external shed, garage or an unoccupied room.
"We also have local back-to-base monitoring, so when the alarm activates, a contact or the police can be called straight away to give more chance of the thief being caught, as well as alerting neighbours."
Mr Hughes said CCTV can play a vital role for providing evidence and assisting police, due to the fact that footage can provide the physical identities of offenders, their movements and the number of people involved.
It can also flag what they were wearing at the time of the offence, the vehicle they might've been driving, and specific items that were stolen.
"We also have a range of both DIY, self-installation driveway alert systems, intruder alert systems and CCTV products," Mr Hughes said.
"As well as professional installation by licenced technicians and products for purchase, with optional local back to base monitoring."
When comparing BOSCAR figures from March 2021 to March 2022, records have risen for the Central West region across the areas of robbery, break and enter from dwelling and break and enter non-dwelling.
In the same timeframe, crime rates across the region for malicious damage to property, steal from retail store, motor vehicle theft and steal from motor vehicle, have also increased.
