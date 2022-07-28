Central Western Daily

Dr Gary Fettke invites Orange residents to a discussion on health and the vested interests shaping our lives

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 28 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
METABOLIC HEALTH: Dr Gary Fettke will visit Orange next month to talk about immunity, diabetes and the positive impact diet can have. Photo contributed

'YOU are what you eat' is advice that dates back to the 1800s yet Dr Gary Fettke has been put through the ringer for telling his patients just that.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.