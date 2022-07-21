Their motives are very different, but Orange's two Blowes Clothing Cup sides fully intend to charge into the back-end of the season with a full head of steam.
Using the competition's general bye to reset last weekend, Emus' president and first's captain, Jamil Khalfan said after the side's gutting defeat to Bathurst Bulldogs in the last round there's been plenty of time for reflection.
While getting the basics right during critical times topped the list, Khalfan said reconnection between players has also been a priority.
"We've used the bye weekend to come together as a whole squad - be honest with where we are at, our faults throughout the year and also, to focus on our strengths," he said.
"We need to work on all aspects of the game, especially execution in opposition red zone, and fortunately, we'll have a number of injured players that will be fit for selection after the break; and this will bolster the squad."
As it stands, Cowra Eagles top the leader board with 45 points, with heels very much nipped by Bathurst Bulldogs at 44 points.
Coming in with at third with 29 points, Emus feel confident they can pull it off as finals contenders - and the side now plans to go full steam ahead, leading into the pointy end of rugby business.
"We are still well-placed across our senior grades and are very optimistic about taking home titles at the end of the season," Khalfan added.
"We respect that it won't be easy against solid competition, but Emus are one of the most consistent clubs in the Central West by packing in when the chips are down."
Dubbo Roos sit tightly beneath the Emus on the board, in at fourth position on 28 points - just a single point behind.
Forbes Platypi are then at fifth spot on 22 points, while, and still without a win this season, Lions sit at the bottom of the ladder in single digit territory.
While no wins and three points might not seem very intimidating, on the contrary, City still well and truly have the capacity to cause ladder upset to the three hungry contenders above.
With the congestion between Platypi, Emus and Roos all in the 20s, anything from bonus points, penciling in an easy win, or having complacency with the City underdogs, could potentially impact any of those squads in their home runs.
"First-graders are very eager for the break-out win of the season," City's first's coach, John Nunn said.
"The group has set a goal of winning at least two of the next four to upset into the top four. We will also have some slight changes and a new face or two in top grade."
A challenging time of year for most clubs with injuries and flu season, Nunn said the general bye weekend has given the Lions boys a chance to reset, with a tough and physical training plan set for this week as they prepare to go against leaders of the board, Cowra Eagles.
Though, with some fresh energy back at Pride Park, first's captain Kieran Bonin said two noteworthy players are feeling fit and ready to take the field again.
"With a heap of injuries for first-grade, the bye was well-needed to get the team back to full strength," Bonin said.
"We also have some strong players returning, like Keith Lawson and Connor McGregor, and we have missed their leadership and experience in the past few weeks.
"So, with four games left [before finals], we are hungry to knock-off some teams."
Fixtures this Saturday are set for Platypi vs Emus in Forbes, Bulldogs vs Roos in Bathurst, and City vs Cowra in Orange, falling on the big footy bash for July 23.
"Our next game against Cowra will be alongside CYMS Rugby League for the Festival of Footy," Bonin said, "so, this will be a great weekend to start the pointy end of the season for City."
