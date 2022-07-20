Central Western Daily

The padded sell: Hockeyroo Toni Cronk on what it takes to be a goalkeeper

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
July 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEEPING ON: Former Hookeyroos goalkeeper Toni Cronk, with Mia Martin, Claire Ward-Finn, Bray Walker and Addi Walker. Photo JUDE KEOGH

GOALKEEPERS are a special breed of hockey player who adopt a skill set that is almost the complete antithesis of their field counterparts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.