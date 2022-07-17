The special report, Young and tired: Stories from the regional housing crisis, Central Western Daily; July 16, was very interesting reading.
It's a topic that deserves to be widely discussed in all communities.
Those of us who bought our first home 50 or more years ago, count ourselves very fortunate.
At that time, a single income family could usually meet mortgage repayments, raise a family and still live very modestly and comfortably.
Like most newlyweds, we lived in Sydney's reasonably-priced (cheap) flats at first, but eventually put a small deposit on a new home at Campbelltown.
Today we have what can only be described as a crisis, in affordability and supply of rental accommodation and housing to buy.
As the special report states:"There's a split between the haves and the have nots," Dr Kim Houghton.
In my opinion, it's a crisis, a real crisis.
