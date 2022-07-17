Central Western Daily

Central West Police District officers lay charges after man shot at Condobolin

By Newsroom
Updated July 17 2022 - 1:38am, first published 12:20am
ARREST MADE: Police charge man following shooting at Condobolin. FILE PHOTO

Police have arrested and charged a man after a man was shot in the shoulder at a Central West property earlier in the week.

