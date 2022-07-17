Police have arrested and charged a man after a man was shot in the shoulder at a Central West property earlier in the week.
About 9pm on Wednesday, officers attached to Central West Police District were called to a property on Bimbella Road, Condobolin and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder/chest.
Advertisement
The injured man was treated at the scene by police, before officers drove him to Condobolin Hospital where he was airlifted to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and remains in a stable condition.
Following further inquiries, police arrested a 23-year-old man at West Wyalong on Friday.
He was charged with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was refused bail to appear at Wagga Wagga Local Court on Saturday.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.