A RECORD number of community projects went into the barrel this year, making it more difficult than ever to select the nine lucky ducks to receive recent funding.
With around 40 submissions seeking a financial leg-up for various projects, Orange Credit Union's CEO, Andrew de Graaf says the Community Grants Support Program for 2022 raked in the highest numbers its ever had.
"Our archives show [that] this is the most applications received in a single funding round since the program first started over 15 years ago," Mr de Graaff said.
"After careful consideration from our board committee, I'm delighted to announce the recipients for 2022 featuring diverse categories, including youth, recreation, sport, culture, education, health and safety."
The branch has forked out $20,000 to go toward not-for-profit projects locally, with the biggest greenlights going to Orange United Sports Club and Orange Rainbow Club.
"As a non-profit organisation, grants and donations are very important to help us keep costs down as much as possible," Orange Rainbow Club's scheduler, Matthew Tabbernor said.
"Without the grant, we would have to do additional fundraising, which is not easy in the current climate, and we would also have to pass on those additional costs to our families."
For the sporting club, funding will go directly toward its Indigenous Gala Day event later in the year, helping to cover $5000 of the bill.
Funds will be spread across the codes of netball, hockey and league tag, supporting the purchase of uniforms, merchandise and equipment for the cultural sporting gig.
For the rainbow crew, instructors and children with a disability will benefit from $4000 worth of brand new equipment to support its learn to swim program.
"It helps us to purchase training aids which assist the kids to learn to swim and it also allows us to purchase some rash vests, which assists kids while they're in the swimming pool," Mr Tabbernor said.
"[The grant] will also cover pool entry, so we can assist our parents with costs - especially as a lot of our families have a lot of other costs in relation to specialists.
"It's also allowed us to now take some children to Sydney to compete in a swimming carnival and network with children from other clubs."
Both Borenore's Country Women's Association of New South Wales and the Orange Society of Model Engineers Cooperative, will soon be able to purchase defibrillators with $3000 grants a piece, providing new access to the emergency equipment for those nearby.
Nashdale Lidster Community Hall, FoodCare Orange, Spring Hill Public School and 3rd Orange Scout Group were all successful recipients of $2000 grants.
While the charity food hub will target its cheque toward more fresh fruit and vegetables, the hall in Nashdale will buy two dishwashers, which will help during events when volunteers are under the pump in its kitchen.
The scouts will soon have a new trailer to transport its canoes to lakes within the region, while Spring Hill will purchase a sensory swing for its children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and anxiety, which will be installed in the school's sensory garden.
Over in Cabonne, Canowindra Pre-school Kindergarten will see the addition of a brand new iPad device for the centre, with the $600 grant being used to foster contact with its families and the wider community.
"Congratulations to these successful groups," Mr de Graaf said, "Our team looks forward to working together to further develop the community where we work, live and play, for now and future generations."
The CEO of the customer-owned bank added that additional surplus is "given back" through the branch's programs as such, which is underpinned by the vision to see local growth.
"When our customers back us by banking and borrowing from us, in turn, they are helping us to back others," Mr de Graaf said.
"Our profits are 'given back' to our customers and the community through innovation in products and services, local job creation and community support and development."
To date, more than 190 grants have been allocated to local organisations based in Orange and surrounds, which now totals close to $500,000 since the program's inception in 2006.
OCU's next round of the annual Community Grants Support Program plans to reopen in early 2023. To register a project or for more information, head to the branch's website.
