Central Western Daily

Nine non-profit projects receive grants from Orange Credit Union

EG
By Emily Gobourg
July 16 2022 - 9:00pm
OCU 2022 GRANTS: Euan Greer (Orange Model Trains), Dudley Brander (Borenore), Roger Kershaw (OMT), Ros Brander (Borenore), Andrew Kent (OCU), Graham Strudwick (Rainbow Club), Lee Cook (FoodCare), Joel Brown and Bronte Murphy (Spring Hill Public School), Balian Williamson (3rd Orange Scouts), Sian Jacobs (Nashdale Hall), Charli Hills (3rd OS) and Michelle Catlin (OCU). Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

A RECORD number of community projects went into the barrel this year, making it more difficult than ever to select the nine lucky ducks to receive recent funding.

Local News

