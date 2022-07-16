New public chargers are planned across Orange, as electric vehicle ownership surges.
Sales increased 1300 per cent in the past five years, data obtained by the Central Western Daily reveals.
Advertisement
In 2018 four zero-emission cars were registered in town, but that number has since climbed to 56.
Orange currently has just one free publicly-owned fast charger, located in the civic centre car park.
However, signs of a rapid shift from petrol-power has forced plans to "future-proof" infrastructure.
Council has requesting State Government funds, to install new plugs across Orange in the "next 12 months."
Woolworths car park, McNamara Lane, and the civic centre will get slower "destination" chargers.
Multiple high-speed outlets will also be built by council, however locations are yet to be finalised.
Councillor David Mallard says the plan will provide for residents, and attract new tourists from out of town.
"A report ... estimates Orange will need 224 charging ports to satisfy demand by 2030," Mr Mallard said.
Resident Granton Smith bought a Tesla Model 3 in 2021, citing low running-costs and interest in the tech.
He says he'd "definitely" like more public plugs, despite using domestic roof-top solar for most charging.
"[It's great] for people who are unable to charge at home ... it's just a lot more convenient, Mr Smith said.
According to Smith, the rapid rise of electric vehicles in Orange will continue as prices fall:
"It can only go in that direction ... New car makers aren't going to make [petrol] cars for much longer.
Advertisement
"In terms of what we need around here [in the next decade], it's probably largely a mindset change."
Hybrid ownership grew 366 per cent since 2018, while conventional vehicles increased just eight per cent.
Orange City Council currently has two fully-electric vehicles on fleet: A parking inspector car, and the pound van.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.