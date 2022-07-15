YOU could be forgiven for thinking Orange residents suffered plenty of sleepless nights last year with 687 mattresses kicked to the kerb in February's bulky waste collection.
The mattresses, weighing in at a massive 20.05 tonnes, were part of the total 529.37 tonnes of waste picked up during the yearly collection.
Advertisement
By comparison, 403.73 tonnes were picked up in the 2021 collection although that year mattresses were excluded.
The figures are part of report to be acknowledged at Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting when the future of the bulky goods pickup service is discussed.
Council will weigh up whether to schedule a similar collection for February 2023 or instead revert to the user pay service at a cost of $220.25 for residents to access when required.
As it stands, Orange's 16,838 residential rates assessments included $11.30 for this year's service, which will rise to $11.95 if the service is kept.
According to the report, only 45 per cent of households, or approximately 7600, took advantage of the collection but this was up on the 2021 figure of 38 per cent.
"At best with 45 per cent of the Orange residential rate base utilizing the service (with 100 per cent of the rate base having paid for the service) one would best describe the service as being utilised at a 'moderate' update," the report stated.
Of the almost 530 tonnes collected in February, around 331 was general waste while 174.31 tonnes was steel and e-waste. White goods collected weighed just 4.08 tonnes.
When sorted, council was able to recover 39 per cent at the Ophir Road Resource Recovery Centre.
The report also reveals the collection area known as Monday A, or south west Orange, produced the most bulky waste with 1243 pickups weighing 87.17 tonnes at an average of 70.13 kgs. The Friday A zone, which is a strip heading north from Summer Street, had 1148 collections for 81.22 tonnes at an average pickup of 70.75kgs.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
HAVE YOUR SAY
Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.