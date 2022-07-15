Central Western Daily

Orange residents throw out 687 mattresses in February's bulky waste collection

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
July 15 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Almost 700 mattresses were thrown out by Orange residents in February.

YOU could be forgiven for thinking Orange residents suffered plenty of sleepless nights last year with 687 mattresses kicked to the kerb in February's bulky waste collection.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.