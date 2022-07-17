An Orange student has been selected for a rural scholarship program.
Natalie Letcher is one of 82 recipients of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Foundation's Rural Scholarship program.
Supporting students from a variety of industries, the scholarships provide financial assistance for regional and rural students studying at a recognised NSW university or TAFE.
Miss Letcher lives in Orange and is studying a Diploma of Nursing.
"While the countryside has my heart, so does nursing, I embrace every opportunity I get to learn new things in the industry and become better," she said.
"I love the chances I get to look after people who are ill and all they need is someone to make their day that little bit better."
RASF manager Cecilia Logan said scholarship recipients are often required to relocate to regional centres to further their studies but have a passion to actively contribute to communities upon graduating.
"These scholarships are designed to assist recipients with accommodation, textbooks or income which allows them to focus on their studies," Mrs Logan said.
The scholarship is supported by Quayclean Australia to help the selected students with their full-time studies.
Quayclean chief executive Mark Piwkowski, congratulated the recipients on their scholarships.
"Through our work at the annual Royal Easter Show, we have witnessed first-hand the wonderful contribution regional men and women make to NSW and Australia," he said.
