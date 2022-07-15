"Digger's lonely death at the hospital yesterday. William Wrangham, a returned digger, passed away after suffering from wounds received and being gassed in the recent war. The Returned Soldiers' Club were notified of the sad end and also informed that deceased was a stranger to the town, he would have been buried as a pauper, but the Diggers of Orange have arranged to give their late comrade a fit and proper burial and the secretary asks all returned men who possibly came to attend the funeral, which will leave the hospital this morning. Deceased had been visiting about the district for some time. He was aged 56 years."