Vale William Wrangham: World War I soldier the first forgotten Digger to get a grave in Orange

By Newsroom
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:09am, first published 3:23am
FIRST OF MANY: The grave of World War I veteran Willam Wrangham at Orange Cemetery. Photo CHRIS COLVIN

For almost 100 years a forgotten World War I solider lay in an unmarked grave at Orange Cemetery until his identity was discovered during research for the war's centenary.

