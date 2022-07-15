Thick fog and frost came down in Orange this morning, as temperatures plummet across the region.
The mercury bottomed-out at minus 6.1 degrees overnight, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Troy Pearson snapped the above photo at 8:00am this morning, from the rotary lookout on Dalton Street.
Over the next week thermometers will fluctuate between minus four and 10 degrees, according to Weatherzone.
While a slim chance of snow was reported earlier this month, it's yet to settle for extended periods in town.
Winter kicked off with a bang on June 1 this year, when Mount Canobolas was coated in a blanked of he white stuff.
