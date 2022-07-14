IT WAS miserable day but the mood was bright on Wednesday when the Orange Ex-Services' Club's board of directors gathered to mark the official sod turning of the club's ambitious Wentworth project.
With a price-tag now estimated at around $19-20 million, hopes are 'The Wentworth' will be welcoming guests within 15 months while also providing a home for the former Wentworth Golf Club's membership.
OESC president Graham Gentles said it was the biggest project the club had approached in his tenure at the helm but when completed, would offer an food and beverage experience to the growing west Orange community.
"Certainly since I've been president of the club it's the biggest project, it would dwarf most things. I've seen some projects of around half the cost but certainly not 20 million dollars."
While Wednesday marked the official sod turning, construction company Renascent has made a start to the earthworks with vegetation cleared and safety fencing constructed.
That work will extend to knocking down the pro-shop which encroaches on the new build's footprint.
During construction, the Todd Brakenridge and his pro-shop team will be housed in temporary demountable buildings opposite the temporary clubhouse constructed for golfers after the amalgamation
Renascent's Project manager Scott Hubbard and Regional Manager Rob Close said the site, on the side of the hill, would present some challenges with two concrete slabs, one supported by over 300 piles sunk to between six and eight metres.
While it will have a presence at its carpark level, they said the true 'grandeur' of the building will be revealed from its northern aspect.
The building trade's battle with a shortage of materials but Mr Gentles said Renascent had done forward planning for the build.
He said the concept for the building had also changed since its inception last year.
"The concept has changed immensely from that $14m, by the time the clubhouse will be finished, and that includes furnishings and walk-in completed, which wasn't included in those first figures, it will be around about that 19 to 20 million dollars."
Wentworth Golf Club's clubhouse burned down in May 2019 and the following amalgamation with the Orange Ex-Services Club ensured the building will be replaced.
The amalgamation was timely considering the OESC lease on its former Country Club course was almost finished.
Mr Gentles agreed the Wentworth project showed faith in west Orange's growth.
"Definitely ... This area of Orange is certainly growing and there's potential for more growth out to the south west of us. It's not just about golfers, it's about the opportunity to offer a full enterprise for food and beverage," he said.
After spending money on irrigation at the course, it's ironic drainage if now an issue but Mr Gentles said it was being addressed.
"We've got through a number of year's in drought, now we're at the other extreme," he said.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
