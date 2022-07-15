FOR MANY of its guests, it's been the place where they've found deep solace; a place where connections are formed, with strength brewing between people who don't have to walk their similar journeys alone.
Orange's Western Care Lodge is more than just temporary accommodation for people with a cancer diagnosis.
Advertisement
This message was clear on Thursday, as staff and board members gathered within its four walls to acknowledge the facility's long-standing supporters.
"It's just meant so much to our organisation," Cancer Care Western NSW regional funding and marketing coordinator, Jan Savage said.
"Our organisation is run by volunteers who rely on current funds to provide the best of service, so the ongoing generosity from the people who have supported us for a very long time - it's reinforced the work that we do and what the lodge does for the people who need it most."
Tony Slade, a director of the Nell and Hermon Slade Trust, said his in-person visit to receive the organisation's first "Perpetual Generosity Award" this week, was the first charity event the donor has "come out of the woodworks" for.
Also a former winger and outside centre with the Orange City Lions Rugby Club, it reiterated for Mr Slade what's underpinned the vital need for specialist support services across rural settings, with the foundation's seed funding an ongoing lifeline for the lodge.
"For the last five years, I've been pushing for more of a regional involvement and the Western Care Lodge fits that bill perfectly; this is such a worthy thing that just fits what we want to do as a foundation," he said.
"It's just meant so much to our organisation ... it's reinforced the work that we do and what the lodge does for the people who need it most.- Cancer Care Western NSW regional funding and marketing coordinator, Jan Savage
"I've been given so many stories of people who have enjoyed the care of the lodge here and that it's outlived their expectations, so it's been lovely to be involved in and to follow the journey of people who have fought cancer, some over very long periods of time.
"It's these kinds things that make all of the difference."
Only a stone's throw away from Orange Health Service, the self-care lodge on the city's hospital's grounds has forged immense benefits for people who've travelled across the wider, western region - which has offered close proximity for easy access to cancer trials and treatment for more than 4000 residents to date.
"They come from out as far as Broken Hill, Cobar, Lake Cargelligo, Young, a lot from Lithgow, Mudgee - our service catchment area is huge, it's the largest in New South Wales," Mrs Savage said.
"Our guests are predominantly from rural and remote areas, with some people staying for up to nine weeks, with an average of six to seven weeks, who are here to have daily cancer treatment."
Largely bolstering the ongoing of refurbishments, the "home away from home" has 22 private rooms and is fully equipped with shared, modern resources - from pristine amenities, electronic equipment, laundry, library, contemporary appliances and snug furnishings in its common living areas.
Though, it's not just the tangible or modern-day perks that provides reassurance and comfort to those who stay there.
"It's a terrible experience when you're facing lifesaving treatment as an individual, because you're facing those fears alone," Mrs Savage said.
Advertisement
"But when you come here, you're not alone or isolated and you're making friends. They're absolutely beautiful to watch, because they've got somewhere like this where they can meet, sit together and talk with each other about their experiences; share laughter, share their stories.
"And when you've got somebody sharing the journey with you, it becomes easier - emotionally, it gives you strength."
Which is why for the people who hear, see, experience and feel the gifts that are provided, due to the house's mere existence alone, triggers an incredible amount of gratitude for those who support its operations.
"They're able to get their cancer treatment and they're comfortable; they're able to feel like they're at home with their family," Mr Slade said.
When you come here, you're not alone or isolated ... and when you've got somebody sharing the journey with you, it becomes easier - emotionally, it gives you strength.- Jan Savage on the lodge's impacts for its guests
Advertisement
"They can get their radiography and treatments a short walk away and then go home when they feel like they can - which is so important to us and what we want to be involved in."
Approaching 11 years of operations now, the latest donation from the Nell and Hermon Slade Trust has been assigned for the upgrade and replacement of furnishings, which will soon have new and improved chairs for each of the guest bedrooms.
"The gross money is increasing in value, so we can now pledge this support which means [the lodge] can bank on that because they know it's coming in every year, and start allocating that money where they feel it needs to be directed," Mr Slade said.
"If we can supply seed money, which gives other government bodies confidence that they can get that support, then we're all in for that too
"It will never go backwards; it will only go forwards."
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Send a letter to the editor using the form below ...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.