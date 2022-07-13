RENOWNED for large-scale silo art, wall murals and iconic street graphics, this small town really pulled out the big guns; flying in distinguished Melbourne artist, Jimmy Dvate for a job of epic proportions.
Artwork on the Manildra Group's water tank, and one of its sizeable walls, reached completion this week, after one month of meticulous spray painting.
With the flour mill's latest display placing the town on the eye-catching art map, the original idea is thanks to one local woman, Sue Reynolds, who comes from "a generation of millworkers."
"We've been trying to get murals in Manildra for 20 years and my dad, Neville Yateman, was the manager of the flour mill here for over 45 years," Mrs Reynolds said.
"He and mum [Doris Yateman] lived in the big, old millhouse behind the mill and I was born and raised there. They used to entertain for Dick Honan, who owns the flour mill, with his family and for guests, too.
"So, we're virtually a generation of mill workers - dad managed the mill, I worked there, my husband did, my daughter did - and my son still works there now."
During a discussion with the mill owner, Mrs Reynolds saw the perfect opportunity to pitch her big idea to bring mural and silo artwork into the small Cabonne town.
Following her mum's mention of how "brilliant the Eugowra murals" were, the project was then officially birthed.
"I remember Dick said 'oh, murals? We should get some for Manildra' - and as soon as he said that, I said 'right, well this is what I've got planned and this is what I want to do'," Mrs Reynolds said.
Now, 18 months on, red and green Australian king parrots are adorning a (formerly-unpretentious) water tank, with the mill's side wall further down, also bursting at its colourful seams with pictures of Aussie flora, fauna and animals.
Eucalyptus coral gum, a white cockatoo, pacific black duck, wombat and echidna inhabit the wall, with one very special platypus; who's an under-the-bridge local in Manildra.
"All of the animals that are on that wall, have all lived under the bridge at one time or another," Mrs Reynolds said.
"And our old cement bridge - that's been there forever and a day - is being knocked-down because it's not structurally safe anymore, so that was the biggest inspiration.
"We need to hold onto those memories of our beautiful bridge and the animals around it."
Later on in the year, Mrs Reynolds has organised for Heesco - another Melbourne-based artist - to sweep into town for the next releasing of creativity.
The artist is set to artistically tackle the metal silos, with more unique wall inventions.
"Once council approve the DA [Development Application], Heesco will come and do a picture on the museum here," she said.
"He's also going to do a picture of my mum and dad together, up on the millhouse on the other side."
Mrs Reynolds hopes both stages of the public art projects will resonate with people, preserve Manildra memories and boost the local economy.
